Cauliflower Power

1

Breakfast

Traditional breakfast foods tend not to be the healthiest of our day. In common breakfast meals, ranging from loaded eggs served with bacon to starchy breads, pancake stacks, and sugar-infused cereal, vegetables are hard to come by. Now, I'm not one to turn down any of the aforementioned breakfast foods, really, but I also love the concept of using the most versatile vegetable to insert some nutrients and unexpected pizzazz into a meal that is typically lacking in both. Whether you're making a classic waffle, cinnamon chocolate scones, or a savory skillet of eggs and hash, cauliflower can be a truly nutritious and versatile addition to your morning meal.

Double-Chocolate Granola Parfait Cups

Peanut Butter and Berry Smoothie

Chocolate Hazelnut Chia Pudding

Trail Mix Breakfast Cookies

Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Cinnamon-Sugar Blueberry Muffins

Cinnamon Chocolate Scones

Classic Vanilla Waffles

Cauliflower French Toast

Everything Bagels

Cauliflower, Pepper, and Quinoa Frittatas

Eggs in a Nest

Cauliflower "Bacon" Bits

Cauliflower Tots

Spicy Waffled Hash Browns

Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Hash

Garlic-Parmesan Cauliflower Toast

Chickpea and Feta Shakshuka

Cauliflower, Fig Jam, and Caramelized Onion Quiche

Double-Chocolate Granola Parfait Cups

Double-chocolate oat-free granola may sound decadent, but it's a nutrient- dense way to start your day. Hemp hearts are a slightly nutty-tasting, plant-based protein that is easy to incorporate into your daily routine. The protein punch is nicely balanced with the flax seeds, which give you a good dose of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Makes 3 cups; serves 4 to 6

For the Granola

• 1½ cups (182 g) chopped raw pecans

• 1 cup (175 g) chopped raw hazelnuts

• ¼ cup (21 g) unsweetened shredded coconut

• ¼ cup (40 g) hemp hearts

• ¼ cup (40 g) flax seeds

• ¼ cup (40 g) coconut sugar

• ¼ cup (24 g) cocoa powder

• 1½ cups (158 g) cauliflower rice

• ¼ cup (60 g) ghee (see Note)

• ¼ cup (64 g) natural peanut butter (see Note)

• ¼ cup (83 g) agave nectar (see Note)

• ½ cup (87 g) 60% cacao dark chocolate chips

• For the Parfait

• 3 cups (735 g) whole-milk yogurt

• Banana slices (optional)

• Fresh berries (optional)

• 3 tablespoons natural peanut butter (optional)

Position racks in the middle and top of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the pecans, hazelnuts, coconut, hemp hearts, flax seeds, coconut sugar, and cocoa powder. Add the cauliflower rice and stir until well combined. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the ghee, peanut butter, and agave nectar. Once the sauce is well mixed and has thickened a bit, about 2 minutes, remove from the heat. Pour the peanut sauce over the nut and seed mixture and fold in the sauce until everything is completely coated. Spread the wet granola mixture in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Don't worry if it's a bit clumpy; the clumps will end up becoming delicious clusters. Bake for 15 minutes, then use a spatula to gently stir the granola. Bake for another 7 minutes, or until the granola feels dry. Move the baking sheet to the top rack and turn off the oven, keeping the door shut. Allow the granola to dry out and cool completely for about 30 minutes. Once it has cooled to room temperature, remove the granola from the oven and stir in the chocolate chips. Assemble the parfaits: Layer the granola and yogurt in a parfait glass or cup. Top with your choice of bananas, fresh berries, or a dab of peanut butter. The granola will keep for up to 1 week stored in an airtight container in the fridge.

Note: You can substitute ingredients based on what you have on hand or what you prefer. Peanut butter can be replaced with almond butter or another nut butter, you can use Greek yogurt or nondairy yogurt instead of whole-milk yogurt, and agave nectar can easily be replaced with honey or maple syrup. Ghee is clarified butter, but you can use regular butter or coconut oil.

Note: Both agave nectar and coconut nectar are low- glycemic sweeteners that you can use in place of traditional sugar. If you aren't concerned with the glycemic index, honey or maple syrup works just as well.

Peanut Butter and Berry Smoothie

My kids love to hijack—I mean share—my smoothies. As long as the drink is pretty and colorful, I can usually sneak some veggies into it without them noticing. This recipe requires you to prep the cauliflower the night before you blend the smoothie. Every weekend, I like to steam an entire head of riced cauliflower and freeze it so I can easily add ½ cup (53 g) at a time to smoothies throughout the week. Have some leftover smoothie? Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for an after- school snack.

Makes about 4 smoothies

• ½ cup (53 g) cauliflower rice

• 2 cups (288 g) frozen mixed berries

• 1 cup (240 mL) unsweetened vanilla almond milk

• ½ banana, frozen (see Note)

• 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup (see Note)

Bring an inch of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Place the cauliflower rice in a steamer basket set over the boiling water. Cover and steam the rice for 3 to 5 minutes, until the edges of the rice appear translucent. Since you're prepping this ahead, think about ricing, steaming, and freezing an entire head of cauliflower for easy weekday morning smoothies. Transfer the rice to a bag or container and freeze overnight or for at least 3 hours. The cauliflower will keep for about 3 months in the freezer. The next morning, place ½ cup (53 g) frozen cauliflower rice, the berries, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, and agave nectar in a high-powered blender. Blend on high for 1 minute, until completely smooth. (Depending on your blender, you may need to take breaks to scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula and push the frozen food around to get things moving.) The smoothies are best when served immediately.

Note: Using frozen bananas and cauliflower makes for a really thick smoothie that is almost the consistency of soft-serve ice cream and can be eaten with a spoon. As soon as you have bananas that start to get spotty, slice them into pieces and throw them in a large bag in the freezer so you always have some ready for smoothies.

Chocolate Hazelnut Chia Pudding

Waking up to a jar of premade chocolate chia pudding in your fridge makes for not only a seamless morning, but also an indulgent and healthful way to start your day. Chia pudding is similar in consistency to a tapioca pudding; the hazelnuts and cauliflower rice add a hearty and satisfying crunch.

Serves 2

• 1 13.5-ounce (398 mL) can unsweetened coconut cream (preferably Thai Kitchen or Native Forest brand)

• 1 teaspoon refined coconut oil

• 1 cup (105 g) cauliflower rice

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• ½ cup (96 g) chia seeds

• ½ cup (57 g) chopped raw hazelnuts, plus more for topping

• 3 tablespoons agave nectar, coconut nectar, honey, or maple syrup (see Note)

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon vanilla bean powder

• 4 tablespoons dark chocolate chips (optional), for topping

Pour the coconut cream into a large Mason jar (or any jar with a lid that's large enough to hold all the ingredients). If the coconut cream is clumpy, microwave it for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then secure the lid and shake. This will get rid of the clumps and ensure that the cream is smooth. Alternatively, you can warm it on the stovetop in a saucepan over medium-high heat, whisking it constantly for about 3 minutes until smooth before pouring it into the jar. Heat the coconut oil in a small skillet over medium- high heat. Add the cauliflower rice and salt and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. The cauliflower rice should not brown, but just cook through. Reduce the heat if it starts to brown. Add the cauliflower rice to the jar and let cool. Add the chia seeds, hazelnuts, agave nectar, cocoa powder, and vanilla bean powder to the jar. Screw on the lid and shake vigorously to combine. Keep this chia pudding in a large jar in the fridge if you plan on spooning it out into bowls in the morning. But if you are prepping single-serve breakfasts, divide the pudding between two smaller jars and top with chopped hazelnuts and chocolate chips. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. The pudding will keep for about 10 days in the refrigerator.

Trail Mix Breakfast Cookies

Yes, you can eat cookies for breakfast—especially when they're filled with cauliflower and protein-packed nuts and seeds. You can customize the cookies by swapping in different nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. They're hearty and filling, and because they're sweetened naturally by the bananas, you don't have to worry about a midmorning sugar crash. Prep the cookies on a Sunday to have an easy on-the-go breakfast throughout the week.

Makes 8 cookies

• 2 ripe bananas

• 1 cup (105 g) cauliflower rice

• 2 large eggs

• ⅓ cup (85 g) natural peanut butter

• 2 cups (230 g) blanched almond flour (see Note)

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ⅓ cup (53 g) flax seeds

• ⅓ cup (53 g) raw sunflower seeds

• ⅓ cup (38 g) chopped raw pumpkin seeds

• ⅓ cup (38 g) chopped raw pecans

• ⅓ cup (54 g) dried cranberries

• ⅓ cup (58 g) mini dark chocolate chips

• Coarse sea salt for sprinkling on top

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the cauliflower rice, eggs, and peanut butter. Whisk together until well combined; the mixture will still be lumpy from the mashed bananas. Add the almond flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon and use a rubber spatula to fold together until well combined. In a small bowl, mix together the flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans, cranberries, and chocolate chips, reserving some of the mix to sprinkle on top. Fold the remaining mixture into the cookie dough. Use a small ice cream scoop or 2 spoons to scoop 8 mounds onto the prepared baking sheet (about 2 tablespoons of the mixture per mound), spacing them about 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Sprinkle some of the reserved dried fruit, nuts, seeds, and chocolate chips on top of each mound, pressing them gently into the top to flatten the cookies a bit. Bake for 17 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. While the cookies are still warm, sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes to set before transferring to a cooling rack. The cookies will keep for up to 10 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Note: Blanched almond flour is finer than almond meal and has a lighter beige color because the almond skins aren't ground up with the nuts when processed. While almond meal can be great for recipes that aim for a hearty consistency, when baking I tend to use blanched almond flour because it results in a lighter, smoother texture, and a more traditional pastry color.

Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

This coffee cake is a deliciously edible oxymoron. It's fluffy yet dense, crumbly yet moist, and sweet yet savory. Pair it with a simple dollop of whole-milk yogurt or serve it as part of a brunch menu with quiche and some Classic Vanilla Waffles. Want to take it up a notch to really wow your guests? Make the caramel sauce and drizzle it over the top.

Serves 8

• 2 cups (270 g) cauliflower florets

• ½ cup (80 g) coconut sugar

• 4 tablespoons (½ stick/57 g) salted butter

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs

• 2 cups (230 g) blanched almond flour (see Note)

• 1½ teaspoons baking powder

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon sea salt

For the Cinnamon-Pecan Topping

• 1 cup (120 g) chopped pecans

• ¼ cup (30 g) blanched almond flour

• ¼ cup (40 g) coconut sugar

• 4 tablespoons (½ stick/57 g) salted butter, melted

• 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

• Caramel Sauce (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 9 by 5-inch (22 by 13 cm) pan with parchment paper, leaving 2 long edges that extend beyond the pan's sides. Bring an inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Place the cauliflower in a steamer basket set over the boiling water. Cover and steam the florets for 5 minutes, until easily pierced with a fork. Transfer the cooked florets to a food processor and process for 10 seconds, until all the florets are completely chopped into a meal. Place the processed cauliflower in a clean, thin dish towel or piece of cheesecloth and set aside in a strainer for about 5 minutes, until it is cool enough to handle. Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl using a handheld electric mixer, cream together the coconut sugar, butter, and vanilla until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add the eggs and beat again until well combined. Once the cauliflower meal is cool, gather the ends of the towel and squeeze as much liquid out of the cauliflower as possible. Removing excess liquid will ensure the cake won't be soggy. Add the squeezed cauliflower to the butter and sugar mixture and beat to combine. Add the almond flour to the bowl along with the baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until completely combined. Make the topping: In a small bowl, mix the pecans, almond flour, coconut sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Pour half the batter into the prepared pan. Tap the bottom of the pan a couple of times on the counter to even out the batter and to remove any air bubbles. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-pecan topping in an even layer on top of the batter and then pour the remaining batter over the top. Finish with the remaining topping. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the center rises, the edges are golden brown, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before pulling up the edges of the parchment paper to transfer the cake to a cooling rack. After 10 minutes, transfer to a cutting board and cut into 8 squares. If using the caramel sauce, drizzle over the tops of the squares once they are plated. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Caramel Sauce

Makes about 1½ cups

• 1 13.5-ounce (398 mL) can unsweetened coconut cream (preferably Thai Kitchen or Native Forest brand)

• ½ cup (80 g) coconut sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon sea salt

Place the coconut cream and coconut sugar in a small pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and maintain the sauce at a simmer for about 20 minutes, whisking frequently, until it thickens. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla and salt. The sauce can be stored in a covered container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks and can be used as anything from an ice cream topper to a dip for apple slices.

Cinnamon-Sugar Blueberry Muffins

These sweet and cinnamony blueberry muffins are the perfect poppable treat whether you're enjoying them with your morning coffee or packing them in lunchboxes. Customize the flavor of these muffins with the seasons by swapping in the same amount of raspberries, strawberries, or apples in place of the blueberries.

Makes 24 mini muffins or 12 regular muffins

• 1½ cups (203 g) cauliflower florets

• 3 large eggs

• ⅓ cup (53 g) coconut sugar

• ⅓ cup (80 g) ghee, refined coconut oil, or unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup (see Note)

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 cup (115 g) blanched almond flour (see Note)

• 2 tablespoons tapioca flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon sea salt

• 1 ¼ cups (170 g) fresh blueberries

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners. Process the cauliflower florets in a food processor for about 30 seconds until they are completely chopped into a meal. Transfer the meal to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 3 minutes. (Alternatively, you could steam the florets first, then transfer them to a food processor to chop into a meal.) Transfer the meal to the center of a clean, thin dish towel or piece of cheesecloth, set over a strainer, and let cool. Rinse and dry the food processor (you'll use it again, so don't go into full cleaning mode). Put the eggs, coconut sugar, ghee, agave nectar, vanilla, and cinnamon in the food processor and process until combined, about 10 seconds. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the work bowl. When the cauliflower meal is cool enough to handle, gather the corners of the towel, and working over the sink, squeeze out the excess liquid. Measure out a packed ½ cup (57 g) of the squeezed cauliflower and add it to the food processor. If there is any excess cauliflower meal, it can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a week or frozen for later use. If you have a little less than ½ cup (57 g), that's okay too. Process the wet ingredients again until well combined, about 10 seconds. Add the almond flour, tapioca flour, baking powder, and salt to the wet ingredients in the food processor. Process for another 10 to 15 seconds, until the dry and wet ingredients are well combined. Remove the blade of the food processor and fold in most of the blueberries, saving some for the top. You can also transfer the batter to a bowl to fold in the blueberries, but I like to avoid any extra dirty dishes. Use a spoon to scoop the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup three-quarters full. If cups are overfilled, they will overflow when baking. Top each muffin with 2 or 3 blueberries. Bake the muffins for 20 minutes, until the edges and top are golden brown and a toothpick poked in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes before eating. The muffins will keep for up to 1 week in an airtight container in the fridge or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Cinnamon Chocolate Scones

Rich dark chocolate