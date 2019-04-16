Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Swarm of Bees

Swarm of Bees

From the bestselling author of The Dark comes another brilliantly illustrated picture book that takes on an intense childhood emotion–this time, anger–in a rollicking, kid-friendly way.

Whether you’re a kid or a bee, sometimes you feel so mad, you buzz around looking for people to sting and trouble to make. See how one boy, a swarm of bees, and a whole town can get riled up and then find a way to feel better through the comfort of unconditional love and community.

Printed in a brilliant palette of primary colors, brimming with beautiful dots and stripes, Rilla Alexander’s art sings. Not since David Shannon’s No, David! have readers been given the pleasure of witnessing such uproariously terrible behavior, unbridled emotion, and ultimately, such comfort.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: June 18th 2019

