Rilla Alexander
Rilla Alexander is a designer, illustrator, and picture book maker whose work has appeared on everything from toys and tea cups to busses and buildings. Some of her books include The Best Book in the World!, Her Idea, and Jane Yolen’s A Bear Sat on My Porch Today.
By the Author
Swarm of Bees
From the bestselling author of The Dark comes another brilliantly illustrated picture book that takes on an intense childhood emotion--this time, anger--in a rollicking, kid-friendly…