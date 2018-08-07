Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Swarm of Bees
From the bestselling author of The Dark comes another brilliantly illustrated picture book that takes on an intense childhood emotion–this time, anger–in a rollicking, kid-friendly way.
Whether you’re a kid or a bee, sometimes you feel so mad, you buzz around looking for people to sting and trouble to make. See how one boy, a swarm of bees, and a whole town can get riled up and then find a way to feel better through the comfort of unconditional love and community.
Printed in a brilliant palette of primary colors, brimming with beautiful dots and stripes, Rilla Alexander’s art sings. Not since David Shannon’s No, David! have readers been given the pleasure of witnessing such uproariously terrible behavior, unbridled emotion, and ultimately, such comfort.
Praise
Praise for Swarm of Bees
—Kirkus, starred review
"Mischief-makers will be captivated by its humor and promise of unconditional love and forgiveness.... A witty, thought-provoking triumph."
A buzzworthy book that tackles an often negated feeling in a bold new way.—School Library Journal
Praise for The Bad Mood and the Stick:* "Snicket fans will love this book."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Expressive action-filled illustrations [will] make the reader giggle and frown."—School Library Connection, starred review
"Snicket's quirky narrative voice and observations of events both great and lowly make this a fine read aloud--and a sure cure for a bad mood."—Publishers Weekly
"A cheerfully wacky read aloud sure to brighten listeners' moods."—School Library Journal
"This light take on a negative feeling may be useful to adults working with children."—Horn Book
"[The Bad Mood and the Stick] offers a playful way to talk about feelings we've all experienced."— Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books