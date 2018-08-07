

Whether you’re a kid or a bee, sometimes you feel so mad, you buzz around looking for people to sting and trouble to make. See how one boy, a swarm of bees, and a whole town can get riled up and then find a way to feel better through the comfort of unconditional love and community.



Printed in a brilliant palette of primary colors, brimming with beautiful dots and stripes, Rilla Alexander’s art sings. Not since David Shannon’s No, David! have readers been given the pleasure of witnessing such uproariously terrible behavior, unbridled emotion, and ultimately, such comfort.