Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Northeast Foraging
120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Beach Plums to Wineberries
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 8, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“An invaluable guide for the feast in the East.” —Hank Shaw, author of the James Beard Award–winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook
The Northeast offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Leda Meredith as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Northeast Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Although I have over 200 books on foraging in my collection, I would rate this as one of the very best.” —Wildness Magazine
“Northeast Foraging is detailed, accessible, and useful to new and experienced foragers alike.” —NYBG’s Plant Talk
“Leda Meredith’s personable field guide is as close as you can come to having the author take you by the hand.” —Gary Lincoff, author of The Joy of Foraging and instructor at The New York Botanical Garden
“An invaluable guide for the feast in the East.” —Hank Shaw, author of the James Beard Award–winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook
“A wonderful, thorough guide for both beginners and seasoned foragers.” —Tom Kearney, chef at The Farm on Adderley
“It’s the most comprehensive.” —Sean Patrick Morrison. chef at Plate
“Although I have over 200 books on foraging in my collection, I would rate this as one of the very best.”