Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Northeast Foraging
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Northeast Foraging

120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Beach Plums to Wineberries

by Leda Meredith

Regular Price $2.99

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 8, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 8, 2014

Page Count

308 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604696011

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / Northeast / New England (ct, Ma, Me, Nh, Ri, Vt)

Description

“An invaluable guide for the feast in the East.” —Hank Shaw, author of the James Beard Award–winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook

The Northeast offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Leda Meredith as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Northeast Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Although I have over 200 books on foraging in my collection, I would rate this as one of the very best.” —Wildness Magazine

Northeast Foraging is detailed, accessible, and useful to new and experienced foragers alike.” —NYBG’s Plant Talk

“Leda Meredith’s personable field guide is as close as you can come to having the author take you by the hand.” —Gary Lincoff, author of The Joy of Foraging and instructor at The New York Botanical Garden

“An invaluable guide for the feast in the East.” —Hank Shaw, author of the James Beard Award–winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook

“A wonderful, thorough guide for both beginners and seasoned foragers.” —Tom Kearney, chef at The Farm on Adderley

“It’s the most comprehensive.” —Sean Patrick Morrison. chef at Plate

“Although I have over 200 books on foraging in my collection, I would rate this as one of the very best.”

Read More Read Less

Regional Foraging Series