Free shipping on orders $35+

Southwest Foraging
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Southwest Foraging

117 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Barrel Cactus to Wild Oregano

by John Slattery

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $33.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $33.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 10, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 10, 2016

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604696509

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Natural Resources

Description

“No one has advanced wild foraging in the desert Southwest as much as John Slattery.” —Gary Paul Nabahn, director of the Center for Regional Food Studies, University of Arizona

The Southwest offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with John Slattery as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Southwest Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, southern Utah, and southern Nevada.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“No one has advanced wild foraging in the desert Southwest as much as John Slattery. His plant knowledge, ethics, and practices are becoming more relevant, if not necessary, for our collective survival.” —Gary Paul Nabahn, director of the Center for Regional Food Studies, University of Arizona
 
“A wonderful guide that will diversify our diets and lure us into the natural world.” —Brad Lancaster, cofounder of Desert Harvesters
 
“A must-have on the subject! Eloquent and replete with scientific acumen and stunning photos, this guide is a treasure.” —Carolyn Niethammer, author of Cooking the Wild Southwest

“Invaluable.” —Foodies West

“Accessible volume for beginning botanists. . . . Entries are organized alphabetically by common name with full-color photos and “how-to” information for safely identifying and responsibly harvesting edible desert plants.” —Edible Phoenix

“The Timber Press foraging series offers another set of books with high quality photography. . . . also available as handy Kindles.” —American Herb Association Quarterly

Southwest Foraging implores us to eat what’s growing around us. It is an opportunity to experience the intensity of the Sonoran Desert with mind and mouth.” —Tucson Weekly
Read More Read Less

Regional Foraging Series