Southwest Foraging
117 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Barrel Cactus to Wild Oregano
Description
The Southwest offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with John Slattery as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Southwest Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, southern Utah, and southern Nevada.
Praise
“No one has advanced wild foraging in the desert Southwest as much as John Slattery. His plant knowledge, ethics, and practices are becoming more relevant, if not necessary, for our collective survival.” —Gary Paul Nabahn, director of the Center for Regional Food Studies, University of Arizona
“A wonderful guide that will diversify our diets and lure us into the natural world.” —Brad Lancaster, cofounder of Desert Harvesters
“A must-have on the subject! Eloquent and replete with scientific acumen and stunning photos, this guide is a treasure.” —Carolyn Niethammer, author of Cooking the Wild Southwest
“Invaluable.” —Foodies West
“Accessible volume for beginning botanists. . . . Entries are organized alphabetically by common name with full-color photos and “how-to” information for safely identifying and responsibly harvesting edible desert plants.” —Edible Phoenix
“The Timber Press foraging series offers another set of books with high quality photography. . . . also available as handy Kindles.” —American Herb Association Quarterly
“Southwest Foraging implores us to eat what’s growing around us. It is an opportunity to experience the intensity of the Sonoran Desert with mind and mouth.” —Tucson Weekly
