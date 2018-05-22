Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

“Just try to keep the chills away” in this addictive thriller with a social media twist, in which a paranoid single mom is forced to confront the unthinkable act she committed as a desperate teenager (Cosmopolitan).Maria Weston wants to be friends. But Maria Weston is dead. Isn’t she?

1989. When Louise first notices the new girl who has mysteriously transferred late into their senior year, Maria seems to be everything the girls Louise hangs out with aren’t. Authentic. Funny. Brash. Within just a few days, Maria and Louise are on their way to becoming fast friends.

2016. Louise receives a heart-stopping email: Maria Weston wants to be friends on Facebook. Long-buried memories quickly rise to the surface: those first days of their budding friendship; cruel decisions made and dark secrets kept; the night that would change all their lives forever.

Louise has always known that if the truth ever came out, she could stand to lose everything. Her job. Her son. Her freedom. Maria’s sudden reappearance threatens it all, and forces Louise to reconnect with everyone she’d severed ties with to escape the past. But as she tries to piece together exactly what happened that night, Louise discovers there’s more to the story than she ever knew. To keep her secret, Louise must first uncover the whole truth, before what’s known to Maria–or whoever’s pretending to be her–is known to all.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

On Sale: December 18th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538731772

Meet The Author: Laura Marshall

Laura Marshall’s debut novel, FRIEND REQUEST, was a #1 e-book international bestseller and was shortlisted for both the Bath Novel award and the Lucy Cavendish Fiction Prize 2016. THREE LITTLE LIES is her second novel. Laura lives in Kent with her husband and two children.


