THE #1 INTERNATIONAL KINDLE BESTSELLER
A paranoid single mom is forced to confront the unthinkable act she committed as a desperate teenager in this addictive thriller with a social media twist.
Maria Weston wants to be friends. But Maria Weston is dead. Isn't she?
1989. When Louise first notices the new girl who has mysteriously transferred late into their senior year, Maria seems to be everything the girls Louise hangs out with aren't. Authentic. Funny. Brash. Within just a few days, Maria and Louise are on their way to becoming fast friends.
2016. Louise receives a heart-stopping email: Maria Weston wants to be friends on Facebook. Long-buried memories quickly rise to the surface: those first days of their budding friendship; cruel decisions made and dark secrets kept; the night that would change all their lives forever.
Louise has always known that if the truth ever came out, she could stand to lose everything. Her job. Her son. Her freedom. Maria's sudden reappearance threatens it all, and forces Louise to reconnect with everyone she'd severed ties with to escape the past. But as she tries to piece together exactly what happened that night, Louise discovers there's more to the story than she ever knew. To keep her secret, Louise must first uncover the whole truth, before what's known to Maria--or whoever's pretending to be her--is known to all.
Friend Request
Praise
"Just try to keep the chills away."— Cosmopolitan
"FRIEND REQUEST by Laura Marshall is a cleverly plotted, enticing mix of suspense, regret and redemption. Marshall skillfully skips back in forth in time, building unrelenting tension in this utterly riveting psychological thriller. After reading FRIEND REQUEST, I will never look at social media the same way again."—Heather Gudenkauf, New York Times bestselling author of The Weight of Silence and Not a Sound
"Suspenseful...Marshall leaps skillfully back and forth between past and present."—Publishers Weekly
"A brilliant novel."—Jenny Colgan, author of the New York Times bestsellers Little Beach Street Bakery and The Bookshop on the Corner
"An incredible debut novel that's not to be missed! Fantastic writing that instantly drew me in. I simply couldn't put it down - such a fast-paced, exciting thriller with some unexpected twists and turns. I loved it!"—Hollie Overton, author of the international bestseller Baby Doll
"Imagine getting a Facebook message from a school friend whose death you blame yourself for . . . That's the eerie premise for Laura Marshall's unnerving novel, FRIEND REQUEST, about mean girls and dark secrets."—Good Housekeeping
"A read-it-in-one-sitting thriller . . . Twisty and gripping but always relatable, FRIEND REQUEST is the ultimate it-could-happen-to-you read."—Erin Kelly, author of He Said/She Said
"A strong thriller debut featuring a compelling protagonist whose self-discovery and mounting paranoia create gripping suspense."—Booklist
"Laura Marshall ramps up the tension page by page until it's impossible to know who to trust. It's a book that should make everybody realize how vulnerable social media can make them. I loved it!"—Rachel Abbott, author of the international bestsellers Only the Innocent and Sleep Tight
"Sharp, relevant and tightly plotted, and with a fabulous twist, psychological thriller fans should definitely say yes to this impressive debut."—Sunday Mirror
"Fast-paced plotting and a gripping conclusion make this one of the better offerings in this genre."—RT Book Reviews