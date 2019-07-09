Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling
And Other Feminist Fairy Tales
A wickedly wise (and wisecracking) parody of classic fairy tales that reclaims them for the modern feminist eraRead More
Fairytales need a reboot, and comedy queens Laura Lane and Ellen Haun are the women to do it. In Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling, they offer a rollicking parody of classic (read: patriarchal) tales that turns sweet, submissive princesses into women who are perfectly capable of being the heroes of their own stories. Mulan climbs the ranks in the army but wages a different war when she finds out she’s getting paid less than her fellow male captains, Wendy learns never to trust a man-boy stalking her window, Sleeping Beauty’s prince gets a lesson in consent, and more.
Busting with laugh-out-loud, razor-sharp twists to these outdated tales, Cinderella and the Glass Ceilingis fun, magical, necessary, and totally woke.
You know what? It’s super creepy to kiss a woman who is unconscious. And you know what else? The way out of poverty isn’t by marrying a rich dude–or by wearing fragile footwear, for that matter. And while we’re at it, why is the only woman who lives with seven men expected to do the cooking, cleaning, and laundry?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Why did we let dudes write stories about women for so long? They put us in towers, made us clean houses, and made us very sleepy! Ellen and Laura are finally making it right!"—Lauren Adams, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
"Intelligent commentary is truly remarkable. Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling is a collection of stories that is equally hilarious as it is important."—Evan Real, The Hollywood Reporter
"For any little girl obsessed with princesses and/or fairy tales who grew up to realize how creepy and backwards they actually were--this book is for YOU. Can't. Stop. Laughing."—Sarah Merrill, host of the Big Kid Problems podcast
"Sleeping Beauty stays woke in an uproarious, insightful collection that doesn't let the Bros Grimm get the final word on happily ever after."—Matt Sullivan, In Touch Weekly