Laura Lane is a comedy writer, performer, journalist, and author. She’s written for People, McSweeney’s, the New Yorker’s Daily Shouts, ESPN, Esquire, Vanity Fair, and Cosmopolitan. Her book This Is Why You’re Single was optioned for TV and has been covered by the New York Times, the L.A. Times, The Washington Post, and Bustle. She co-hosts the This Is Why You’re Single podcast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.





Ellen Haun is a writer, actor and comedian. She plays the hapless law student Ms. Chapin on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. Ellen wrote, produced and starred in the web series OMGHI and the short film No Limes. She has performed at the Sydney Opera House, St. Ann’s Warehouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. She is a contributor to the humor website the Belladonna. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.