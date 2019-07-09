You know what? It’s super creepy to kiss a woman who is unconscious. And you know what else? The way out of poverty isn’t by marrying a rich dude–or by wearing fragile footwear, for that matter. And while we’re at it, why is the only woman who lives with seven men expected to do the cooking, cleaning, and laundry?



Fairytales need a reboot, and comedy queens Laura Lane and Ellen Haun are the women to do it. In Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling, they offer a rollicking parody of classic (read: patriarchal) tales that turns sweet, submissive princesses into women who are perfectly capable of being the heroes of their own stories. Mulan climbs the ranks in the army but wages a different war when she finds out she’s getting paid less than her fellow male captains, Wendy learns never to trust a man-boy stalking her window, Sleeping Beauty’s prince gets a lesson in consent, and more.



Busting with laugh-out-loud, razor-sharp twists to these outdated tales, Cinderella and the Glass Ceilingis fun, magical, necessary, and totally woke.







