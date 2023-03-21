My Wish for the World

For fans of The Invisible Web and Be Kind, this comforting picture book delivers a hopeful message on the role kindness can play in our everyday lives.



At bedtime, a child asks his mother what it is that she wishes for. She has many wishes—to respect nature and the earth, to give shelter to those in need, to lend a helping hand. No matter her wish, one thing is clear: there are lots of ways to show and encourage kindness.



This uplifting book is a loving reminder that our wishes, when put into action, can help improve our world.