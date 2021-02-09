Kingdom of the Cursed

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Kerri Maniscalco comes a sizzling, sweepingly romantic sequel to Kingdom of the Wicked!





Emilia will do whatever it took to avenge her beloved sister, Vittoria…even if that means descending into Hell itself and accepting the hand of the Pride, the ruler of the kingdom of the Wicked.





The first rule in the court of the Wicked? Trust no one. With back-stabbing princes, luxurious palaces, mysterious party invitations, and conflicting clues about who really killed her twin, Emilia finds herself more alone in Hell than ever before. Can she even trust Wrath, her one-time ally in the mortal world…or is he keeping dangerous secrets about his true nature?





Emilia will be tested in every way as she seeks a series of magical objects that will unlock the clues of her past and the answers she craves…