Kingdom of the Cursed

by Kerri Maniscalco

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316428491

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 448

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

From a #1 New York Times bestselling author comes a sizzling, sweepingly romantic story filled with dangerous secrets, evil twins, and powerful magic. Now in paperback!

One sister.
Two sinful princes.
Infinite deception with a side of revenge . . . Welcome to Hell.

After selling her soul to become Queen of the Wicked, Emilia travels to the Seven Circles with the enigmatic Prince of Wrath, where she's introduced to a seductive world of vice.

She vows to do whatever it takes to avenge her beloved sister, Vittoria . . . even if that means accepting the hand of the Prince of Pride, the king of demons.

The first rule in the court of the Wicked? Trust no one. With back-stabbing princes, luxurious palaces, mysterious party invitations, and conflicting clues about who really killed her twin, Emilia finds herself more alone than ever before. Can she even trust Wrath, her one-time ally in the mortal world .  . or is he keeping dangerous secrets about his true nature? 

Emilia will be tested in every way as she seeks a series of magical objects that will unlock the clues of her past and the answers she craves . . . 

Praise

Praise for Kingdom of the Wicked:

"An intoxicating, tightly plotted feast for the senses with a dramatic cliffhanger."—Kirkus Reviews
"Lyrical writing and an immersive atmosphere accompany a well-built world rooted in 19th-century Palermo, especially evocative descriptions of food prepared in the family's restaurant, while intriguing plot twists round off the novel."—Publishers Weekly
"The characters are richly drawn; the worldbuilding is smart, based on historical events and infused with magic; and the page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with. Food, family, magic, and romance are threaded into this propulsive story, making it a thrilling, wondrous, and atmospheric tale."—Booklist
Praise for the #1 New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling series
Stalking Jack the Ripper
Hunting Prince Dracula
Escaping From Houdini
Capturing the Devil

*"A marvelous yet somewhat gruesome mystery...an unexpected twist makes the ending worth the wait. A must-have."
 —School Library Journal (*starred review*
"Kerri Maniscalco once again combines adventure, romance, murder and Victorian manners into an intoxicating cocktail that brings the story of this tenacious young forensic scientist to a satisfying conclusion."—Knoxville News Sentinel
"There are plenty of suspects and red herrings as well as tense escalations....A scenic, twisty mystery."
 —Kirkus Reviews
"Maniscalco has created a serious, sharp-minded, and forward-thinking protagonist in Audrey Rose, whose fearlessness will endear her to readers looking for an engaging historical thriller. Abundant red herrings and a dash of romance round out this gruesome but engrossing story."
 —Publisher's Weekly
"Audrey Rose Wadsworth prefers breeches to ball gowns, autopsies to afternoon tea, and scalpels to knitting needles. Though her father, Lord Edmund, has forbidden it, Audrey covertly studies forensic medicine...while "the Ripper" remains two steps ahead, lurking where Audrey least expects....Maniscalco's portrayal of scientific invention in a newly industrial era will serve as a fine first foray into Victorian classics."
 —Booklist
"Audrey is a young woman eager to use her brains and willing to flaunt society's rules....This mystery pays homage to classics like Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein [and] will satisfy those readers looking for historical mystery, a witty heroine, and a little romance."
 —School Library Connection
"Audrey Rose is a witty, resourceful feminist who refuses to bow to Victorian-era gender norms. This dark, gothic landscape is peopled with nuanced, diverse characters who keep readers enthralled. A gripping mystery with a compelling heroine and just the right touch of romance."
 —Kirkus Reviews
"Every bit as heart-pounding as you'd expect it to be...An enthralling, captivating, and addicting series."—Hypable
Kingdom of the Wicked