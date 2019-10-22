



Peter Powers and the Itchy Insect Invasion is the third story in a new chapter book series about a young boy who has the worst superpower ever. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun–but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.



With the town overrun by hordes of insects, will Peter be able toout and conquer his fear? Or will he let the insects–and his fears–get the best of him? Join Peter Powers and his fantastic family for their third action-packed and fun-filled adventure to find out!