Peter Powers and the Itchy Insect Invasion!
If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.
Everyone in Peter Powers’ family has super awesome superpowers–except Peter. All he can do is make ice cubes and freeze little stuff. He’s also afraid of insects. (And why wouldn’t he be? The pests are creepy and crawly and like to bite.) Too bad, two new villains have come to town, bringing swarms of bugs with them.
With the town overrun by hordes of insects, will Peter be able to chill out and conquer his fear? Or will he let the insects–and his fears–get the best of him? Join Peter Powers and his fantastic family for their third action-packed and fun-filled adventure to find out!
Peter Powers and the Itchy Insect Invasion is the third story in a new chapter book series about a young boy who has the worst superpower ever. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun–but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.
© 2017 by Hachette Book Group, Inc.
