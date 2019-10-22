If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.









When Captain Tornado comes to town and begins robbing banks, will Peter Powers and his totally lame abilities step up to save the day–or will he get cold feet? Join Peter Powers and his fantastic family for their first action-packed and fun-filled adventure to find out!





Peter Powers and His Not-So-Super Powers is the first in a new chapter book series of exciting stories about a young boy who has the worst superpower ever. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.



© 2017 by Hachette Book Group, Inc.



Everyone in Peter Powers’ family has super awesome superpowers. His dad controls fire with his mind, and his mom can fly. His big brother makes copies of himself, and his little sister is super-strong. And his baby brother even turns invisible! But all Peter can do is––make ice cubes with his fingertips.