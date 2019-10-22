Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Peter Powers and His Not-So-Super Powers!
If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.
Everyone in Peter Powers’ family has super awesome superpowers. His dad controls fire with his mind, and his mom can fly. His big brother makes copies of himself, and his little sister is super-strong. And his baby brother even turns invisible! But all Peter can do is–this is really embarrassing–make ice cubes with his fingertips.
When Captain Tornado comes to town and begins robbing banks, will Peter Powers and his totally lame abilities step up to save the day–or will he get cold feet? Join Peter Powers and his fantastic family for their first action-packed and fun-filled adventure to find out!
Peter Powers and His Not-So-Super Powers is the first in a new chapter book series of exciting stories about a young boy who has the worst superpower ever. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.
© 2017 by Hachette Book Group, Inc.
© 2017 by Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use