What the latest science tells us about the brain’s reward systems, love, and sex–and how to prevent an affair from destroying your life

How can I prevent an affair from destroying my life? Whether I am the cheater or the be­trayed partner, how can I survive, even thrive, in the wake of an affair? Infidelity provides key insights to find your true sexual and romantic potential and advocates honesty, trust, and integrity–the fundamentals of love.

People often cheat in a haze of delusion, believing that it will bring them real love, help them have better sex, lift their spirits, and boost their sagging self-esteem; however, very often, cheating wrecks relationships and erodes self-esteem. In Infidelity, one of America’s top doctors combines neuroscience, addiction the­ory, and common sense to explain the three types of cheating: emotional, virtual, and phys­ical; why they’re so prevalent; and how to live in accordance with our values when we are drawn to stray.

Examining what the latest science tells us about the brain’s reward systems, love, and sex, Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg reveals what drives men and women to cheat and what they can do about it. At a time when America’s por­nography obsession rises to the level of a com­peting sexual interest, when is porn a problem, and when does it count as infidelity? And since it is not the act of infidelity alone that destroys a couple, how does any couple prevent grow­ing apart? Through concrete rules addressing these and other vital questions, Dr. Rosenberg guides couples on how to prevent cheating, stop it from progressing, and repair the damage caused by an affair.