Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg is a board-certified addiction psychiatrist, Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a certified sex addiction therapist. He maintains a private practice in Manhattan.Read More
By the Author
Infidelity
What the latest science tells us about the brain's reward systems, love, and sex--and how to prevent an affair from destroying your lifeHow can I…