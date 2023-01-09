Free shipping on orders $35+

Storey's Guide to Raising Pigs, 4th Edition
Storey's Guide to Raising Pigs, 4th Edition

Care, Facilities, Management, Breeds

by Kelly Klober

On Sale

Dec 25, 2018

Page Count

344 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781635860443

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

Stressing the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices, farmer Kelly Klober provides expert advice on making any size hog operation more efficient and profitable in Storey’s Guide to Raising Pigs. The most comprehensive book available on the topic, this fourth edition features the most up-to-date practices, illustrated with color photography. Both beginners and experienced farmers will find all the information they need to select, house, care for, breed, and butcher pigs, along with marketing advice.

Praise

“Whether you are already raising pastured pigs or thinking about adding a new, profitable livestock venture to your farm or ranch, Kelly Klober’s straightforward, proven advice — built on decades of experience — will help you succeed.” — Tara Maxwell, Managing Editor, Acres U.S.A. 

“Kelly Klober does an excellent job of gathering into a single book all the practical information on raising pigs that beginning farmers need for success.” — David Kline, Editor, Farming Magazine
