Kelly Klober
Kelly Klober is the author of Storey’s Guide to Raising Pigs and has raised purebred hogs on his Missouri farm for almost 40 years. He writes, speaks, and consults on many small-farm topics, including farmers’ markets, breed preservation, chicken health, and sustainable practices.
Storey's Guide to Raising Pigs, 4th Edition
Stressing the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices, farmer Kelly Klober provides expert advice on making any size hog operation more efficient and profitable…