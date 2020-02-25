Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dog Days of School

Dog Days of School

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Charlie thinks his dog, Norman, has got it good: he gets to spend his days lounging on the couch or playing fetch, and he never has to do any homework. But when Charlie makes a wish to be a dog instead of a boy, things get a little topsy-turvy!

New York Times best-selling author Kelly DiPucchio’s signature humor and Brian Biggs’s bold, playful illustrations come together in a hilarious tale that proves that the grass always does look greener on the other side (even if that side involves drinking from the toilet!).
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

On Sale: July 29th 2014

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484717325

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews