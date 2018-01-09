Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bastard's Bargain
“The Bastard’s Bargain is deliciously gritty, darkly romantic, drop-dead sexy and thoroughly engrossing.” —USA Today, Happy Ever After
Married to the enemy
When Keira O’Malley was a child, she used to picture her perfect wedding. The flowers. The dress. Her husband. But nothing could have prepared her for saying “I do” to Dmitri Romanov-cold, domineering, and always one step ahead of everyone else in the ever-shifting power plays of New York City. She agreed to his bargain to secure peace for her family, and she may want the bastard more than she’d ever admit, but she’ll be damned if she’ll make this marriage easy for him.
Dmitri knows better than to underestimate Keira for one second. Molten desire smolders between them, a dangerous addiction neither can resist. But his enemies are already on the move, and he needs every ounce of his legendary focus and control to keep them alive. Keira could just be his secret weapon-if she doesn’t bring him to his knees first.
“A tension-filled plot full of deceit, betrayal, and sizzling love scenes will make it impossible for readers to set the book down.”
—Publishers Weekly on Forbidden Promises
Previous books:
THE MARRIAGE CONTRACT
THE WEDDING PACT
AN INDECENT PROPOSAL
FORBIDDEN PROMISES
UNDERCOVER ATTRACTION
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"For the first time I could relate to someone for falling for such a really very, very bad boy, because Dmitri is irresistible but oh so dangerous! THE BASTARD'S BARGAIN might be the best book in this outstanding series."—Fresh Fiction
"Robert writes fantastic character-driven romances with the most unforgettable heroines and the most compelling antiheroes."—USA Today, Happy Ever After on The Bastard's Bargain
"Off the charts hot! A Desert Isle Keeper."—All About Romance on The Bastard's Bargain
"The O'Malley series is one of my all-time favorites. The stories are fast-paced, gritty, sexy and downright riveting."—USA Today Happy Ever After