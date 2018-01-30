Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
It Takes One
“Deliciously twisted . . . Kate Kessler’s positively riveting It Takes One boasts a knockout concept and a thoroughly unique and exciting protagonist, a savvy criminal psychologist with murderous skeletons in her own closet.” — Sara Blaedel, #1 internationally bestselling authorRead More
Criminal psychologist Audrey Harte is returning home after seven years.
Less than 24 hours later, her best friend is murdered.
Now, Audrey is both the prime suspect and the only person who can solve the case. . .
It Takes One is the opening to a thriller series where a criminal psychologist uses her own dark past to help law enforcement catch dangerous killers.
For more from Kate Kessler, check out:
The Audrey Harte novels
It Takes One
Two Can Play
Three Strikes
Four of a Kind
Zero Hour (novella)
Dead Ringer
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Deliciously twisted and genre-bending, Kate Kessler's positively riveting It Takes One boasts a knockout concept and a thoroughly unique and exciting protagonist, a savvy criminal psychologist with murderous skeletons in her own closet."
—Sara Blaedel
"A book that kept calling to me when I should have been doing something else. Hard to put down, compulsive reading."
—Rachel Abbott
"It Takes One is a gripping roller-coaster ride of shock and suspense . . . Kate Kessler excels at creating an atmosphere of fear and suspense."
—Kate Rhodes
"Kessler has created a kick-ass, heartfelt character in this lively, twisty thriller. Believe me - you'll enjoy the ride."
—Sandra Block
"Tense, fast-paced....The action builds to compelling and unexpected conclusion."
—Publishers Weekly
"[Audrey's] a likable heroine, and between her moxie and sense of humor, she'll soon become a favorite of those who like their suspense less dark and bleak....Audrey is definitely a keeper."
—Kirkus
"Carve out some time to read this series starter - it's that hard to put down."
—RT Book Reviews
"This first in a series combines an intriguing mystery with a terrific cast of characters. Fans of Nancy Pickard or Lisa Unger will find much to like in Kessler. Expect her to become very popular very quickly."
—Booklist (starred review)
"Kate Kessler's writing is impossible to put down. I devoured It Takes One and couldn't wait to read the sequel. If you love characters that are misfits, and outsiders, have a penchant for bad boys, and want a mystery that keeps you guessing, this is the series for you."
—Hollie Overton
