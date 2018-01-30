



It Takes One is the opening to a thriller series where a criminal psychologist uses her own dark past to help law enforcement catch dangerous killers.





Criminal psychologist Audrey Harte is returning home after seven years.Less than 24 hours later, her best friend is murdered.Now, Audrey is both the prime suspect and the only person who can solve the case. . .