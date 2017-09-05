Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Zero Hour

Zero Hour

by

A novella featuring criminal psychologist Audrey Harte. As a teenager, she went to jail for murder. Now, the son of a serial killer has been arrested, but he’ll only speak with with Audrey . . . and he’s asking about her past.
 
Johnny Lee Aday is the most ruthless serial killer criminal psychologist Audrey Harte has ever encountered. When Johnny’s son – and suspected accomplice – is arrested, police hope they have leverage over Johnny to get him to release his latest victim. Instead, they find themselves up against a mind almost as warped as his father’s.
Neal Aday will give up his father’s location on one condition: Audrey tell him every gruesome detail of her own dark past. If he doesn’t contact his father within the next few hours, a young woman will die, and her murderer will escape. All Audrey has to do is finally reveal what happened that night – and how it felt to make her first kill.
Audrey Harte novels
It Takes One
Two Can Play
Three Strikes
Four of a Kind
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: July 24th 2018

Price: $2.99 / $3.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780316411370

Red Hook Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Deliciously twisted and genre-bending, Kate Kessler's positively riveting It Takes One boasts a knockout concept and a thoroughly unique and exciting protagonist, a savvy criminal psychologist with murderous skeletons in her own closet."—Sara Blaedel on It Takes One

"A book that kept calling to me when I should have been doing something else. Hard to put down, compulsive reading."—Rachel Abbott on It Takes One

"[A] gripping roller-coaster ride of shock and suspense. ...Kate Kessler excels at creating an atmosphere of fear and suspense."—Kate Rhodes on It Takes One

"Kessler has created a kick-ass, heartfelt character in this lively, twisty thriller. Believe me - you'll enjoy the ride."—Sandra Block on It Takes One

"This first in a series combines an intriguing mystery with a terrific cast of characters. Fans of Nancy Pickard or Lisa Unger will find much to like in Kessler. Expect her to become very popular very quickly."—Booklist (starred review) on It Takes One

"[Audrey's] a likable heroine, and between her moxie and sense of humor, she'll soon become a favorite of those who like their suspense less dark and bleak....Audrey is definitely a keeper."—Kirkus on It Takes One

"Tense, fast-paced....The action builds to compelling and unexpected conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on It Takes One

"Carve out some time to read this series starter -- it's that hard to put down."—RT Book Reviews on It Takes One

Read More Read Less