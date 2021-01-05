Younger You
Younger You

The Epigenetic Program Scientifically Proven to Shave Years Off Your Age

by

Hachette Go

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780306924859

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: January 18th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Longevity

PAGE COUNT: 320

Based on the groundbreaking study that shaved 2 years off the subjects' age in just 8 weeks, a proven, accessible plan to prevent the diseases of aging and reduce your biological age

We tend to think of aging as a raw deal; an unavoidable accumulation of indignities and infirmities, and worse—heart disease, susceptibility to infection, cancer, dementia. While there's nothing we can do about our chronological age, our biological age is an entirely different matter.

Award-winning researcher Dr. Kara Fitzgerald is the go-to expert on the subject of DNA methylation and epigenetics—which, it turns out, are the keys to turning back the clock. She is the lead author on the first-ever study to demonstrate that it is possible to reverse biological aging with a nutrition and lifestyle program. Now, in Younger You she shares the program that  study subjects used to shave two years off their age. First, you'll learn about DNA methylation and how it is the most powerful way to influence epigenetic expression. You'll then learn Dr. Fitzgerald's proprietary plan, which includes:
  • Bio-hacking strategies that bring you to just the right balance of methylation
  • Simple steps and swaps in your daily diet and routine to promote health for years to come
  • The key foods to change your genetic expression and ward off the diseases of aging
  • Satisfying recipes and meal plans
  • Key lifestyle strategies
If you’ve ever wondered what you can actually do with the info you receive from DNA testing, Younger You shows you the real science and practical applications. With science-backed solutions to disease and other chronic conditions, Younger You proves that your genes are not your destiny. Not only can you avoid the dreaded chronic diseases of aging, you can actually reduce your biological age for a more vibrant, longer healthspan.

