Younger You

We tend to think of aging as a raw deal; an unavoidable accumulation of indignities and infirmities, and worse—heart disease, susceptibility to infection, cancer, dementia. While there's nothing we can do about our chronological age, ourage is an entirely different matter.Award-winning researcher Dr. Kara Fitzgerald is the go-to expert on the subject of DNA methylation and epigenetics—which, it turns out, are the keys to turning back the clock. She is the lead author on the first-ever study to demonstrate that it is possible to reverse biological aging with a nutrition and lifestyle program. Now, inshe shares the program that study subjects used to shaveoff their age. First, you'll learn about DNA methylation and how it is the most powerful way to influence epigenetic expression. You'll then learn Dr. Fitzgerald's proprietary plan, which includes:If you’ve ever wondered what you can actuallywith the info you receive from DNA testing,shows you the real science and practical applications. With science-backed solutions to disease and other chronic conditions,proves that your genes are not your destiny. Not only can you avoid the dreaded chronic diseases of aging, you can actually reduce your biological age for a more vibrant, longer healthspan.