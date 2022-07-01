Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Younger Next Year
Younger Next Year

Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You’re 80 and Beyond

by Chris Crowley

by Henry S. Lodge, M.D.

With Allan J. Hamilton

Description

Congratulations, you are about to get younger!

Dr. Henry Lodge provides the science. Chris Crowley provides the motivation. And through their New York Times bestselling program, you’ll discover how to put off 70 percent of the normal problems of aging—weakness, sore joints, bad balance—and eliminate 50 percent of serious illness and injury. Plus, prominent neurologist Allan Hamilton now explains how following “Harry’s Rules” for diet, exercise, and staying emotionally connected directly affects your brain—all the way down to the cellular level. The message is simple: Learn to train for the next third of your life, and you’ll have a ball.

 

