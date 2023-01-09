Chris Crowley, a former litigator (Davis Polk & Wardwell), is the coauthor, with Henry S. Lodge, of the Younger Next Year books, and the coauthor, with Jen Sacheck, PhD, of Thinner This Year. Though in his eighties, he fully lives the life, skiing black diamonds and routinely doing fifty-mile bike rides. He and his wife live in New York City. Jeremy James, DC, CSCS, is Director of the Aspen Club Back Institute. He became a Doctor of Chiropractic (instead of going into traditional medicine like almost everyone else in his family) because of his own struggles with sports-induced back pain as a young athlete, and developed his behavioral/whole body method while working with serious athletes for over a decade. He lives with his wife and son in Aspen, Colorado.