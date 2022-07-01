Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Younger Next Year for Women
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Younger Next Year for Women

Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You’re 80 and Beyond

by Chris Crowley

by Henry S. Lodge, M.D.

With Allan J. Hamilton

Foreword by Gail Sheehy

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised
Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 24, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 24, 2019

Page Count

472 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523507931

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Women's Health

Description

Smart women don’t grow older. They grow younger.

A book of hope, Younger Next Year for Women shows you how to become functionally younger for the next five to ten years, and continue to live thereafter with newfound vitality. Learn how the Younger Next Year plan of following “Harry’s Rules”—a program of exercise, diet, and maintaining emotional connections—will not only help you turn back your physical biological clock, but will improve memory, cognition, mood, and more. In two new chapters, prominent neurologist Allan Hamilton explains how the program directly affects your brain—all the way down to the cellular level—while Chris Crowley, in his inimitable voice, gives the personal side of the story. In other words, how to live brilliantly for the three decades or more after menopause. The results will be amazing.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Younger Next Year