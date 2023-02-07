Description

Smart women don’t grow older. They grow younger.



A book of hope, Younger Next Year for Women shows you how to become functionally younger for the next five to ten years, and continue to live thereafter with newfound vitality. Learn how the Younger Next Year plan of following “Harry’s Rules”—a program of exercise, diet, and maintaining emotional connections—will not only help you turn back your physical biological clock, but will improve memory, cognition, mood, and more. In two new chapters, prominent neurologist Allan Hamilton explains how the program directly affects your brain—all the way down to the cellular level—while Chris Crowley, in his inimitable voice, gives the personal side of the story. In other words, how to live brilliantly for the three decades or more after menopause. The results will be amazing.

