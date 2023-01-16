The role and importance of the thirteen chakras

What blocks our chakras and how to clean them

Meditation techniques that bring you closer to the heart’s center

How connecting deeply with our charkas can open our hearts, minds, and souls

When we think of wellbeing, we often think of our physical and mental health—tending to our bodies and minds to find peace, purpose, and connection in our lives. But as Kamlesh D. Patel (affectionately known as Daaji), spiritual leader of the Heartfulness Organization and fourth in line to the raja yoga tradition illuminates, there is a third system we too often overlook: The Spiritual Anatomy.Made up of thirteen chakras—the centers of spiritual energy—our spiritual anatomy represents our path to elevated consciousness. As we come closer to the center of ourselves, we encounter the sustainable meaning and contentment we crave in our day-to-day lives. Best of all? You don’t need to become a monk or meditate every waking minute to undertake the journey.A sort of atlas for consciousness,maps the chakras on a journey that leads us back to our hearts—the seat of life and the source of love. Along the way readers will learn:As grounding as it is groundbreaking,is a must-read for seekers, meditators, and anyone who wants to cultivate joy in their life.