Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Spiritual Anatomy
An Atlas for Healing and Heartfulness
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From the internationally best-selling author of The Heartfulness Way comes a journey to the center of our consciousness. Through Heartfulness meditation and guided chakra practices, Daaji maps a path for readers to connect to their highest self, perfect for readers of The Miracle of Mindfulness, Energy Codes, and The Power of Now.
When we think of wellbeing, we often think of our physical and mental health—tending to our bodies and minds to find peace, purpose, and connection in our lives. But as Kamlesh D. Patel (affectionately known as Daaji), spiritual leader of the Heartfulness Organization and fourth in line to the raja yoga tradition illuminates, there is a third system we too often overlook: The Spiritual Anatomy.
Made up of thirteen chakras—the centers of spiritual energy—our spiritual anatomy represents our path to elevated consciousness. As we come closer to the center of ourselves, we encounter the sustainable meaning and contentment we crave in our day-to-day lives. Best of all? You don’t need to become a monk or meditate every waking minute to undertake the journey.
A sort of atlas for consciousness, Spiritual Anatomy maps the chakras on a journey that leads us back to our hearts—the seat of life and the source of love. Along the way readers will learn:
As grounding as it is groundbreaking, Spiritual Anatomy is a must-read for seekers, meditators, and anyone who wants to cultivate joy in their life.
When we think of wellbeing, we often think of our physical and mental health—tending to our bodies and minds to find peace, purpose, and connection in our lives. But as Kamlesh D. Patel (affectionately known as Daaji), spiritual leader of the Heartfulness Organization and fourth in line to the raja yoga tradition illuminates, there is a third system we too often overlook: The Spiritual Anatomy.
Made up of thirteen chakras—the centers of spiritual energy—our spiritual anatomy represents our path to elevated consciousness. As we come closer to the center of ourselves, we encounter the sustainable meaning and contentment we crave in our day-to-day lives. Best of all? You don’t need to become a monk or meditate every waking minute to undertake the journey.
A sort of atlas for consciousness, Spiritual Anatomy maps the chakras on a journey that leads us back to our hearts—the seat of life and the source of love. Along the way readers will learn:
- The role and importance of the thirteen chakras
- What blocks our chakras and how to clean them
- Meditation techniques that bring you closer to the heart’s center
- How connecting deeply with our charkas can open our hearts, minds, and souls
As grounding as it is groundbreaking, Spiritual Anatomy is a must-read for seekers, meditators, and anyone who wants to cultivate joy in their life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use