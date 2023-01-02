Kamlesh D Patel

Kamlesh D. Patel, affectionately known as Daaji, has been the global guide for the heartfulness movement since 2014. Daaji is the spiritual leader of Shri Ram Chandra, a meditation organization with practitioners in over 150 countries. He is also fourth in line of raja yoga (which is known as "royal yoga"). His followers include the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind. He is the author of numerous books, including USA Today Bestseller Heartfulness Way (New Harbinger, 2018) and Designing Destiny (Hay House, 2019). While balancing his spiritual journey, Daaji was also a successful pharmacist in New York City, and is married with two sons.