Tessa Miyata Is No Hero
Tessa Miyata Is No Hero

by Julie Abe

Aug 22, 2023

9781668628669

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Asian

Description

A thrilling and charming middle grade fantasy steeped in Japanese lore and mythology, perfect for fans of the Zachary Ying series.

Tessa Miyata has never fit in. When she and her two sisters are told they will be staying at their grandparents in Japan, Tessa is thrilled. A summer in Japan could be her chance to go on an adventure worthy of impressing her classmates back home.
 
Her hopes are quickly dashed when, all too soon, she realizes that life in Japan is just like being in California: her sisters are old enough to go into Tokyo, while she can’t even go to the corner store by herself. Plus, her grandparents want her to stay home with the neighbor kid, thirteen-year-old Jin Uehara, who’s made it clear he’s too cool to spend time with a weirdo like her.
 
When Tessa is finally allowed to go to Tokyo, it’s only to join her grandpa’s retiree aerobic class with none other than Jin. Their disastrous forced hang out comes crashing to a halt when Tessa and Jin break the Miyata family’s precious heirloom—accidentally releasing the malicious samurai god Taira Masakado and discovering a hidden part of the city where gods and mythological creatures walk among humans—including their new companion, a mythical nine-tailed fox who may be more trouble than he is help.
 
Despite doing everything to avoid spending another minute together, Tessa and Jin must now work together to stop Taira Masakado before he traps them—and the rest of Tokyo—under his command, forever.
 
Perfect for fans of Rick Riordan and Graci Kim, this brand new fantasy adventure will grip readers from the very first page and never let go.

Praise

"Yikes and Yakult! Julie Abe has done it again. Brimming with heart and humor, Abe takes us on a fantastical adventure into the heart of magical Tokyo. Gods! Trials! Japanese mythology! Full of action and emotion, I was gripped to the edge of my seat until the very last page. The start of a thrilling new series you don’t want to miss."—Graci Kim, bestselling author of The Last Fallen Star
