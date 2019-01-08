Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pull It Off
Removing Your Fears and Putting on Confidence
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Pull it Off is more than a book. It's a wake-up call. With wit, humor, and vulnerability, Julianna reminds us of who we were created to be. Quit trying to meet other people's expectations and start living the authentic life God has called you to!"—Mark Batterson, New York Times best-selling author of The Circle Maker, Lead Pastor of National Community Church
"Pull It Off spoke to me in every possible way. There are so many societal pressures to do what is accepted or 'normal,' but Julianna reaches readers in a unique way and helps them to embrace their differences and not be afraid to shout it from the rooftops - to truly own the person you are. Julianna nailed it."—Jessica Mendoza, Olympic softball gold and silver medalist, first female MLB analyst for ESPN