Julianna Zobrist
Julianna Zobrist has many titles to her name: author, speaker, music artist, fashion muse, and social media influencer, to name a few. She has appeared at numerous charity/professional events and venues around the nation that include her work with Gucci, Burberry, and Celine at NY Fashion Week, performing during the World Series, and special guest appearances at the White House. She has been featured in Forbes, Parade Magazine, People, Fox News, CBS, and Sports Illustrated, among others. She divides her time between Nashville and Chicago, traveling through life with husband Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs World Series MVP) and their three kids.
