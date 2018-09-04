Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Put your faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God’s Word with this in-depth commentary on James from Internationally renowned Bible teacher.

 

James has so much to say about living a powerful and effective life in Christ. The book addresses a variety of topics important to growing your faith and teaches that you not only need to read the Word of God and know what it says, but you also need to act on it. In this comprehensive biblical commentary, Joyce Meyer offers you practical insights for studying the book of James, with room for personal reflections that will help you grasp the truths in God’s Word. You’ll discover how to identify life-changing wisdom and get a better understanding of God’s plan and purpose for your life.

Part of her first-ever biblical commentary series, Joyce’s book on James will stir your faith in God and inspire you to live it out in practical ways because of your love for Him and desire to glorify Him in your life.

 

Learn about both Bible commentary series on James and Ephesians here.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her daily broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide.
Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Her bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind.
Joyce travels extensively, holding conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. Joyce resides in St. Louis, MO.

Joyce's new biblical commentary will afford a reservoir of wisdom . . . . I am sure generations to come will greatly benefit by this resource.—Jack W. Hayford Chancellor Emeritus, The King's University, Southlake, Texas
Joyce's new series demonstrates that she writes as interestingly and beautifully as when she speaks. Her ability to apply truth to where people are in their daily lives is often sealed with a touch of brilliance. Caution: be prepared for your life to change after you read these commentaries.—Dr. R. T. Kendall, senior minister of Westminster Chapel for twenty-five years, international speaker, and bestselling author
Joyce Meyer, maestra de la Biblia de renombre internacional, ofrece comentarios a fondo sobre la Epístola de Santiago y presenta valiosas lecciones sobre la conducta cristiana, además de cómo poner en práctica su fe a diario.

Santiago tiene mucho que decir acerca de vivir una vida cristiana exitosa. La carta aborda una variedad de temas importantes para el crecimiento de su fe, y enseña que no solo necesita leer la Palabra de Dios y saber lo que dice, sino que también debe actuar en consecuencia. En este comentario bíblico integral, Joyce Meyer le ofrece recursos de estudio con espacio para la reflexión personal que lo ayudarán a profundizar más en la Palabra de Dios, identificar verdades clave y comprender mejor la voluntad de Dios para su vida.

Como parte de su nueva serie, el comentario de Joyce sobre la Epístola de Santiago estimulará su fe en Dios y le inspirará a vivirla de manera práctica, debido a su amor por Él y al deseo de glorificarlo en su vida.


