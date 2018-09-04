Joyce Meyer, maestra de la Biblia de renombre internacional, ofrece comentarios a fondo sobre la Epístola de Santiago y presenta valiosas lecciones sobre la conducta cristiana, además de cómo poner en práctica su fe a diario.

Santiago tiene mucho que decir acerca de vivir una vida cristiana exitosa. La carta aborda una variedad de temas importantes para el crecimiento de su fe, y enseña que no solo necesita leer la Palabra de Dios y saber lo que dice, sino que también debe actuar en consecuencia. En este comentario bíblico integral, Joyce Meyer le ofrece recursos de estudio con espacio para la reflexión personal que lo ayudarán a profundizar más en la Palabra de Dios, identificar verdades clave y comprender mejor la voluntad de Dios para su vida.

Como parte de su nueva serie, el comentario de Joyce sobre la Epístola de Santiago estimulará su fe en Dios y le inspirará a vivirla de manera práctica, debido a su amor por Él y al deseo de glorificarlo en su vida.









