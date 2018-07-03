Order Now

Put your faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God’s Word with this in-depth commentary on James from Internationally renowned Bible teacher.

 

James has so much to say about living a powerful and effective life in Christ. The book addresses a variety of topics important to growing your faith and teaches that you not only need to read the Word of God and know what it says, but you also need to act on it. In this comprehensive biblical commentary, Joyce Meyer offers you practical insights for studying the book of James, with room for personal reflections that will help you grasp the truths in God’s Word. You’ll discover how to identify life-changing wisdom and get a better understanding of God’s plan and purpose for your life.

Part of her first-ever biblical commentary series, Joyce’s book on James will stir your faith in God and inspire you to live it out in practical ways because of your love for Him and desire to glorify Him in your life.

 

Learn about both Bible commentary series on James and Ephesians here.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer is one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers. Her daily broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written over 100 inspirational books. Her bestsellers include Power ThoughtsThe Confident WomanLook Great, Feel GreatStarting Your Day RightEnding Your Day RightApproval AddictionHow to Hear from GodBeauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce travels extensively, holding conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, MO.
Reader Reviews

Praise

Joyce's new biblical commentary will afford a reservoir of wisdom . . . . I am sure generations to come will greatly benefit by this resource.—Jack W. Hayford Chancellor Emeritus, The King's University, Southlake, Texas
Joyce's new series demonstrates that she writes as interestingly and beautifully as when she speaks. Her ability to apply truth to where people are in their daily lives is often sealed with a touch of brilliance. Caution: be prepared for your life to change after you read these commentaries.—Dr. R. T. Kendall, senior minister of Westminster Chapel for twenty-five years, international speaker, and bestselling author
James
Biblical Commentary

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546035329

USD: $22  /  CAD: $29

ON SALE: March 5th 2019

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Commentary / New Testament

PAGE COUNT: 224

