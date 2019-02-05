Jesus: His Life





Joseph

Joseph John the Baptist

Mary, the mother of Jesus

The High Priest Caiaphas

Judas

Pontius Pilate

Mary Magdalene

Peter

tells the fascinating story of Jesus through the unique perspective of biblical characters who knew Him or impacted His ministry. Each hour-long episode is told from a single character’s point of view, sharing eight distinct experiences with Jesus, as well as fascinating new insights into the Gospels and the historical era in which Jesus lived. The eight featured characters are:This History Channel series weaves together premium dramatic recreation with factual interviews from historians, biblical and religious scholars, and faith leaders from multiple denominations. The episodes capture each character’s unique personal connection to Jesus by hearing voice-over narration in their voice that shares their part in His story. Based on rigorous historical research and the latest biblical scholarship, the series has been developed in close consultation with a panel of historians, biblical scholars and faith leaders to ensure accuracy and balance.Readers will engage more deeply with the story of Jesus with this companion study guide. They will discover the faith, power, rejection, and surrender that marked His ministry and relationships, and see Jesus in a whole new way.