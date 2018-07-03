Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Put your faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God’s Word with this in-depth commentary on James from Internationally renowned Bible teacher.

 

James has so much to say about living a powerful and effective life in Christ. The book addresses a variety of topics important to growing your faith and teaches that you not only need to read the Word of God and know what it says, but you also need to act on it. In this comprehensive biblical commentary, Joyce Meyer offers you practical insights for studying the book of James, with room for personal reflections that will help you grasp the truths in God’s Word. You’ll discover how to identify life-changing wisdom and get a better understanding of God’s plan and purpose for your life.

Part of her first-ever biblical commentary series, Joyce’s book on James will stir your faith in God and inspire you to live it out in practical ways because of your love for Him and desire to glorify Him in your life.

 

Learn about both Bible commentary series on James and Ephesians here.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

JOYCE MEYER es una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo. Su programa, Disfrutando la vida diaria, se transmite todos los días y emite en cientos de cadenas de televisión y estaciones de radio en todo el mundo. Joyce ha escrito más de cien libros inspiradores. Sus éxitos de ventas incluyen: Pensamientos de poder; Mujer segura de sí misma; Luzca estupenda, siéntase fabulosa; Empezando tu día bien; Termina bien tu día; Adicción a la aprobación; Cómo oír a Dios; Belleza en lugar de cenizas; y El campo de batalla de la mente. Joyce viaja extensamente, organizando conferencias durante todo el año y exponiendo la Palabra de Dios a miles de personas en todo el mundo.

Joyce's new biblical commentary will afford a reservoir of wisdom . . . . I am sure generations to come will greatly benefit by this resource.—Jack W. Hayford Chancellor Emeritus, The King's University, Southlake, Texas
Joyce's new series demonstrates that she writes as interestingly and beautifully as when she speaks. Her ability to apply truth to where people are in their daily lives is often sealed with a touch of brilliance. Caution: be prepared for your life to change after you read these commentaries.—Dr. R. T. Kendall, senior minister of Westminster Chapel for twenty-five years, international speaker, and bestselling author
