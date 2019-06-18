Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James
A Biblical Study
Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer provides in-depth commentary on James, and offers valuable lessons in Christian behavior and putting your faith into practice on a daily basis.Read More
James has so much to say about living a successful Christian life. The book addresses a variety of topics important to growing your faith, and teaches that you not only need to read the Word of God and know what it says, but you also need to act on it. In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer takes a deep dive into the principles of James, identifying key truths and incorporating room for personal reflection.
Part of her new series, Joyce’s commentary on James will stir your faith in God, and inspire you to live righteously in practical ways because of your love for Him and desire to glorify Him in your life.
