Dream Magic
In Book 2 of a three book series, things are dire for the inhabitants of Castle Gloom and the surrounding villages. The undead are leaving their graves in droves, a troll army is on the march from the north, and people are mysteriously disappearing from their homes. The people of Gehenna are blaming their misfortunes on Lilith Shadow, their young queen. They believe she has cursed them by using magic, a practice forbidden to women. With her trusty executioner among the missing and her blackguard soldiers busy battling trolls, it is up to Lily and her friend Thorn to root out the real cause of all the trouble. Their search will uncover ugly truths and eventually lead to a nightmarish confrontation with nothing less than the rulership of the realm at stake.Read More
Zombies, ghosts, trolls, dream weavers, a black-hearted villain, and a giant hero bat are only some of the imaginative delights that await readers who relish a soaring adventure combined with a hair-raising mystery.
PRAISE FOR SHADOW MAGIC
" . . . the action stays firmly on Thorn and Lily, keeping the exposition to a minimum and the heart-wrenching tension high. The core premise of a kingdom that embraces dark and death with open hearts, while still loving life and (at least in this generation) not being evil at all is a grabber. The addition of Thorn, a rural kid whose family has always struggled to make ends meet, is a smart one, as it pairs two kinds of intelligence, scrappy and privileged, to solve formidable obstacles and gives readers two engaging protagonists to root for."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
*"Short chapters filled with action, appealing characters, and cliff-hanger endings make this fantasy the kind of book readers will find hard to put down."—School Library Journal (starred review)
"There are plenty of exciting elements (zombies, ghosts, specters), and readers will appreciate Lily's determination to be more than just a princess who needs protection."—Booklist