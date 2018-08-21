Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Burning Magic

Burning Magic

by

When Lily, aka the “witch queen” and bat-rider extraordinaire Thorn travel to Sultanate of Fire, things go terribly wrong. Instead of celebrating a reunion with their old friend K’leef, they are thrust into royal murder, an epic quest, and a deadly battle for the throne.
While investigating the murder, Lily learns shocking truths about her life that could destroy all she has achieved. Yet, among the ruins of her old life, she has the opportunity to become someone greater . . . and more terrifying.
Thorn and the magnificent bat, Hades, join the timid K’leef and the idiotic Gabriel Solar in a quest to find a phoenix. These fire birds are the key to saving the sultanate, but they nest within the Shardlands. The boys must defeat not only the monsters of that magical wilderness, but also rivals eager to claim the throne for themselves. Rivals that include a renegade from House Shadow . . .
Chilling surprises, ghostly encounters, and belly laughs are just some of the treats in store for readers of this burning-hot desert adventure.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781368013796

Praise

PRAISE FOR DREAM MAGIC

"Khan continues to amaze and delight with his appropriately macabre world, filled with inventive villains and thoughtful touches like black roses and a zombie army. This can be enjoyed alone or read with Shadow Magic."—Booklist
