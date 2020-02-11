Joshua Khan is the author of two other books about Lily and Thorn: Shadow Magic and Dream Magic. He was born in Britain, a land filled with ancient castles, dark forests, and tales of legendary heroes and fantastical monsters. He has visited King Arthur’s grave and stood at the ancient oak where Robin Hood once gathered his Merry Men.





So, his head stuffed with magical stories, it was inevitable that Joshua would want to create some of his own. Hence the Shadow Magic series.





Josh lives in London with his family, but he’d rather live in a castle. It wouldn’t have to be very big, just as long as it had battlements. Follow him on Twitter: @WriterJoshKhan. And to find out more go to http://www.joshuakhan.com



