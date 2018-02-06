Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

THE BURN COOKBOOK

Real Recipes to Feed Your Inner Plastic

 

THE BURN COOKBOOK is a hilarious, delicious must-have cookbook for chefs (and wannabes) everywhere! Jonathan Bennett (that's right, Aaron Samuels himself) dishes out a tasty parody of Mean Girls, serving up behind-the-scenes stories from the movie alongside awesome recipes for treats that your favorite mean girls should be enjoying in Girl World. Like math, the language of food is the same in every country, and this cookbook is packed with amazing creations like Fetch-uccine Alfredo, You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa, and Just Stab Caesar Salad. Written with the help of rock star chef Nikki Martin, Jonathan also shares his favorite recipes from his own childhood, like his mom's famous stuffed shells, mandarin chicken salad, and other specialties that will round out any special event. Perfect for happy hour (don't forget it's from 4:00 to 6:00 PM), Wednesdays, or when sweatpants are the only thing that fits, THE BURN COOKBOOK is a must-own book for any food lover still trying making fetch happen.

Jonathan Bennett is an actor, television host, and food lover. He is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, as well as starring roles in Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Van Wilder: Freshman Year, MTV's Awkward, and All My Children, among others. He competed on season nineteen of Dancing with the Stars and is currently the host of the New Year's Eve celebration in Time Square and Cake Wars and Halloween Wars on Food Network.

Nikki Martin is a private chef to the stars, blogger, and TV personality. She has appeared on several Food Network shows, and was known as "The Grill Next Door" on Food Network Star season eight. She has also appeared on Bravo's Going Off the Menu which featured The Roulette Society, her private dinner club.

Real Recipes to Feed Your Inner Plastic

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $3.99 / $3.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781538747322

