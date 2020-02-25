Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thoreau at Walden
“I am convinced, both by faith and experience, that to maintain one’s self on this earth is not a hardship, but a pastime, if we will live simply and wisely.” So said Henry David Thoreau in 1845 when he began his famous experiment of living by Walden Pond. In this graphic masterpiece, John Porcellino uses only the words of Thoreau himself to tell the story of those two years off the beaten track. The pared-down text focuses on Thoreau’s most profound ideas, and Porcellino’s fresh, simple pictures bring the philosopher’s sojourn at Walden to cinematic life. For readers who know Walden intimately, this graphic treatment will provide a vivid new interpretation of Thoreau’s story. For those who have never read (or never completed!) the original, it presents a contemporary look at a few brave words to live by.
"Porcellino has found a way to translate Thoreau's thinking into an involving read that exudes lightness and tranquility. Marrying his minimalist line work to Thoreau's minimalist philosophy, Porcellino manages a striking unity of words and art that works as an effective ode to simplicity."—Booklist
* "Porcellino creates a poetic alternation of words and silences that effectively draws the reader into Thoreau's point of view."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
