John Porcellino has been writing, drawing, and publishing minicomics, comics, and graphic novels for the last thirty-five years. His celebrated series King-Cat Comics, begun in 1989, has inspired a generation of cartoonists. Diary of a Mosquito Abatement Man, a collection of King-Cat stories about Porcellino’s experiences as a pest control worker, won an Ignatz Award in 2005. Perfect Example, first published in 2000, chronicles his struggles with depression as a teenager. Other publications include King-Cat Classix, Map of My Heart, and The Hospital Suite. According to cartoonist Chris Ware, “John Porcellino’s comics distill, in just a few lines and words, the feeling of simply being alive.” Porcellino’s work has been translated into French, German, Spanish, Swedish, Italian, and Korean. He currently lives in Beloit, Wisconsin. Find out more at king-kat.net.



