Thoreau at Walden

by

Illustrated by

“I am convinced, both by faith and experience, that to maintain one’s self on this earth is not a hardship, but a pastime, if we will live simply and wisely.” So said Henry David Thoreau in 1845 when he began his famous experiment of living by Walden Pond. In this graphic masterpiece, John Porcellino uses only the words of Thoreau himself to tell the story of those two years off the beaten track. The pared-down text focuses on Thoreau’s most profound ideas, and Porcellino’s fresh, simple pictures bring the philosopher’s sojourn at Walden to cinematic life. For readers who know Walden intimately, this graphic treatment will provide a vivid new interpretation of Thoreau’s story. For those who have never read (or never completed!) the original, it presents a contemporary look at a few brave words to live by.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Biography

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $17.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 112

ISBN-13: 9781368022330

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
What's Inside

The Center for Cartoon Studies Presents