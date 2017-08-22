Order Now

Barnes & Noble
Amazon
Books-A-Million
IndieBound
ChristianBook.com
Get It Local. Today!
Walmart

Joel Osteen, #1 bestselling author and pastor of Lakewood Church, invites you to set aside the shortcomings of the past and step into a new level of victory and favor.

Many of us have let our minds become conditioned to thinking we’ve reached our limits, we’ve made too many mistakes, we’ll never do anything great. What’s happened? Instead of moving forward, we’ve adapted to our environment. Instead of pushing beyond our bounds, we’ve allowed a bad break, how we were raised, living with insecurity, or what someone did or didn’t do to hold us back.

The good news is that people don’t determine our destiny-God does. And He has already taken into account every detail of our lives and factored them all into His plan. In his new book, NEXT LEVEL THINKING, Joel Osteen writes that we weren’t created to go through life weighed down by the past. God has destined us to rise higher-to the next level. When we leave behind the negative mind-sets, the scarcity mentality, and the limits others have put on us, we’ll experience the life of victory, favor, and abundance that was meant for us all along.

Meet The Author: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen is a New York Times bestselling author and the senior pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. More than 10 million viewers watch his weekly inspirational messages through television, and over 60 million people connect with Joel through his digital platforms worldwide. Joel can be heard 24/7 on SiriusXM 128 – Joel Osteen Radio. Connect with Joel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit his website at joelosteen.com.

Discover More

Reader Reviews

Next Level Thinking
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Next Level Thinking

10 Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life

by

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546025962

USD: $24  /  CAD: $31.5

ON SALE: October 2nd 2018

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 224

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook ebook ebook See All
Set aside the frustrations of your past and step into a new level of victory and favor with this spiritually powerful guide from #1 bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.

We all have things that are trying to hold us back: guilt from past mistakes, temptations that we can’t seem to overcome, or dysfunctions that have been passed down. It’s easy to learn to live with these problems and accept them as who we are. We can all find a reason to live like we’re at a disadvantage and become negative and bitter-we came down with an illness, somebody walked out of a relationship, our boss overlooked us. But we have to say, “I’m done making excuses. I’m not going to let the past keep me from moving forward and benefitting from the good things God has in store.” It is time to say, “It is finished.”

In Next Level Thinking, Joel Osteen writes that we weren’t created to go through life weighed down by addictions, dysfunction, guilt, or the past. God created us to be free. Joel encourages readers to leave behind the negative mindsets, the scarcity mentality, and the limitations others have put on us, and shows us how to step into new levels of victory, new levels of favor.